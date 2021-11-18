VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Ifani wants to bury the hatchet with Cassper

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Rapper Ifani is looking to bury the hatchet and make peace with famed businessman and rapper, Cassper Nyovest.

The duo’s beef started way back in 2017 when Ifani dissed Cassper’s Tito Mboweni song and called it ‘trash’.

This comes after American rappers, Drake and Kanye flooded the internet on Wednesday after making peace with each other.

Ifani took to Twitter to apologise to Cassper saying, ” If Drake & Ye can settle their beef, Who are we not to settle ours? C’mon Nyovest. Unblock me. Let’s be friends again I’m sorry.”

Cassper has not yet directly replied to the star but he took to his social media platforms and wrote, “You got me f*c&ed up if think im not gonna hype myself when niggas is tryna disrespect my name. Not me, aneva Boyz Ima let you know, from the gate. I am not the one!!! I am Cassper Nyovest!!! No small business!!! Before anyone puts respect on it, ima do it my damn self!!!”

Follow SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes