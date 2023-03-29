IFP appeals to government to hike police officers’ salaries

The IFP, which is the official opposition party in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, wants police officers’ salaries to be reviewed.

The organisation said this will improve the standard of policing in the province.

“Although a R700 danger allowance for police officers is not enough, the increase from R400 is warmly welcomed,” Blessed Gwala, IFP spokesperson on community safety, said on Wednesday.

“By increasing this danger allowance for police officers, it indicates that the government does have money to spend. While we understand the economic situation faced by our country, the IFP is concerned about the salaries paid to police officers.”

Gwala added that the men and women in blue face the mammoth and dangerous task of keeping citizens safe on a daily basis, yet they receive meagre salaries.

“There is no excuse for not increasing police officers’ salaries while the government has, on numerous occasions, spent billions of rands bailing out failed SEOs [state-owned entities] like Eskom, SAA and the SABC.”

The IFP also called for police officers to be provided with enough resources to perform their duties, including improving dilapidated police stations.

Gwala further pointed out that failure to improve salaries for police officers could result in them being tempted to participate in criminal activities.

“Police salaries must be attractive, so that South Africans can view joining the SAPS [SA Police Service] as a viable career.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author