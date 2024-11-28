IFP chief whip wants King Cetshwayo’s statue erected in England

Inkatha Freedom Party’s Chief Whip, Blessed Gwala, wants King Cetshwayo’s statue to be erected next to Queen Elizabeth’s statue in England.

He also proposed that a second statue of King Cetshwayo be erected in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Right next to Queen Victoria’s statue. Gwala raised this motion on Tuesday at the KZN legislature.

“This house knows that monuments played significant roles in commemorative history. We… call upon the KZN premier to motivate this to the Department of International Relations. For them to consider the importance of erecting King Cetshwayo’s statue at an appropriate place in England. Next to Queen Elizabeth statue. And also to ensure that King Cetshwayo’s statue is built next to Queen Victoria’s statue in the KZN legislature,” said Gwala.

First African king to go meet Queen Elizabeth

Gwala told Sunday World that having King Cetshwayo’s statue in England makes perfect sense. Because he was the first African King to go to England and meet Queen Elizabeth.

“This is more of a balancing act. When Queen Victoria came to Durban, we were left with an entire street and buildings which were named after her. We even have a Queen Victoria statue at the KZN legislature. Having his statue there in England is only fair. The Department of International Relations would have to facilitate those discussions,” he said.

King Misuzulu also supported Gwala’s motion.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Prince Simphiwe Zulu he said: “We welcome Gwala’s proposal. Everyone knows about the battle of Isandlwana between amaZulu and the British, which took place in January, 1879. It is also well recorded that the British warriors burnt down the palace in Olundi. Erecting a statue in England would signify peace between the Zulu nation and the British. It would also cement relations between us and them.”

He said that it would be a good idea to have King Zwelithini’s statue at the KZN legislature.

King Misuzulu supports the proposal

“His Majesty, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini had expressed his wish to have his statue at the KZN legislature. He felt it wasn’t appropriate to have only Queen Victoria’s statue therefore he’d proposed to have a statue there. Perhaps it’s time to revisit those talks,” said Prince Zulu.

Professor Musa Zulu, a cultural heritage expert, added on the proposal. He said the issue of King Cetshwayo’s statue has been under discussion for over 20 years. Especially in relation to the Statue of Queen Victoria outside the KZN Legislature Building in Pietermaritzburg.

“Some were saying that the King Cetshwayo Statue must replace the Queen Victoria statue. Others were saying they must be mounted side by side. A small minority was saying it is not necessary to do anything,” said Musa.

Cultural expert weighs in, calls for caution

“Historically, there is nothing that links King Cetshwayo to Pietermaritzburg when he was alive. Except the statue of Queen Victoria, who he met in England in 1882. In terms of the King Cetshwayo Statue in England, well, it can be done. It is a diplomatic issue.

“Again, research must be conducted to establish the rationale. It usually works better if the people of the foreign country are the ones wanting the statue. The proposals by Mr Gwala themselves are not out of order. But some logistical, diplomatic and research frameworks must be established first,” he said.

