IFP gives all-clear sign to party’s manifesto launch in March

It is all systems go for the IFP national manifesto launch which is billed to be held in Durban’s iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10.

On Monday, the 49-year-old party formed by late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced that the date has been set for its manifesto launch.

The party has set its sights on snatching the province it once governed from the ANC.

“The party’s manifesto offering will draw from the IFP’s recent successful policy conference, where we tabled to the nation our plans to get South Africa to work,” said the party in a statement.

It said at the heart of its manifesto is to sell proposals that will put the country first.

“One that will speak to practical solutions to the multiplicity of crisis we face while offering voters an opportunity to vote for servant leaders who prioritise ethical and moral leadership in honour of our founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi,” it said.

The face of Buthelezi, who led the party for over 40 years, will be on the ballot for this year’s provincial and national elections.

Devolution of power

At the party’s policy meeting held in Mpangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal in December, the IFP proposed the devolution of power from national government to provinces, saying this will increase efficiency and accountability.

“We believe in getting power closer to the people, devolving it to the lowest level of government, enabling communities to design their own solutions to their unique challenges,” explained party president Velenkosini Hlabisa during the policy conference.

The IFP is the fourth-largest party in the National Assembly after the EFF, and it is also the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial legislature.

Meanwhile, the EFF also announced that it will hold its manifesto in the same stadium on February 10 while the ANC will convene its manifesto launch on February 4 in the same venue.

The formation of former president Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Party has also made KwaZulu-Natal province to watch closely ahead of the polls.

Another battle is that of who will occupy the kingmaker status should no party record an outright majority.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content