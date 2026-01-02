IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa sends blessings to Shembe pilgrims

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa has extended warm wishes to thousands of congregants of the Nazareth Baptist Church as they gather for their annual pilgrimage to the Holy Mountain, one of the most sacred events on the church’s calendar.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hlabisa, together with the party’s leadership, described the pilgrimage as a profound spiritual journey marked by faith, renewal, reflection, and unity.

The pilgrimage draws worshippers from across South Africa and beyond, many of whom travel long distances on foot as an act of devotion.

“The IFP wishes all pilgrims a safe, peaceful, and fulfilling journey,” Hlabisa said, adding that the party hoped the experience would strengthen the pilgrims’ faith, resilience, and sense of purpose.

The Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as the Shembe Church, is one of the largest African independent churches in the country and commands the loyalty of millions of followers.

Its annual gatherings are not only religious events but also major cultural moments that highlight discipline, unity, and African spirituality.

Hlabisa also used the occasion to call on the church to continue praying for the country during this period of intense reflection.

Prayer for credible elections

He appealed for intercession for peace, social cohesion, and prosperity, as well as for calm and credible elections in the period ahead.

“At a time when our country faces social and political challenges, such prayers remain vital in nurturing national unity and moral renewal,” the statement read.

The party further acknowledged the historic and ongoing role played by the Nazareth Baptist Church in preserving African values and cultural heritage.

According to the party, the church’s emphasis on spiritual discipline and moral conduct continues to make a positive contribution to South Africa’s social fabric.

The message comes as political leaders increasingly seek the moral authority of faith-based institutions, especially ahead of key national moments such as elections and periods of social tension.

For many pilgrims, the Holy Mountain journey remains a deeply personal act of worship.

For political leaders like Hlabisa, it is also a reminder of the powerful influence of faith communities in shaping values, unity, and hope in South Africa.

