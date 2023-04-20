IFP-led UMlalazi municipality fails to pay salaries on time

Workers at UMlalazi local municipality received a shock of their lives on Thursday when what should have been pay day turned out to be a gloomy day after the IFP-led council did not release their salaries on time.

It is not known what could have led to the glitch, but the disgruntled workers told Sunday World that it is the first time something of this nature has happened.

UMlalazi, which covers the rural towns of Eshowe and Gingindlovu in northern KwaZulu-Natal, falls under the King Cetshwayo district municipality.

“Workers are angry because no explanation was given to them. Just imagine expecting a salary and it doesn’t come through,” said one aggrieved worker speaking on condition of anonymity.

“This is an embarrassment to the municipality and the party which is leading the council.”

Later on Thursday, the municipality released a statement saying there was an “unprecedented” delay in the payment of salaries.

“It is our policy to pay our workers timeously on the 20th of every month without delay,” explained municipal spokesperson Nonhlanhla Jele.

“It is for this reason that we have charged our municipal manager to speedily institute and investigate this very unfortunate occurrence.”

She said heads will roll should an investigation reveal that there was a deliberate ploy which resulted in the non-payment of salaries.

“We shall ensure that whoever is responsible faces the music, and we shall publicize the results,” she added.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author