IFP MP Sanele Zondo pleads with public to help find missing wife

Sanele Zondo, an IFP member of the National Assembly, has made a last-ditch effort to ask for help from the public in finding his wife.

Zondo, who made the passionate request on Facebook on Monday, said that he last spoke to his wife on Friday morning.

“I am reaching out to the community with a heavy heart as I seek the public’s assistance in locating my beloved wife, Simenyiwe MaDlomo-Zondo,” said Zondo.

“She had been missing since Friday, August 16.”

Last phone call with wife

He said that during their phone chat, MaDlomo-Zondo informed him that she was leaving their Hluhluwe residence to go shopping in Richards Bay.

“I was not at home when my wife left. I’m unable to provide a description of what she was wearing at the time, and I have not been able to contact her since,” he said.

He also bemoaned the fact that he has been receiving coded messages from her number, which has exacerbated the already dire situation and raised his concerns about her safety.

“My growing fear is that my political status might have played a role in her disappearance.”

Zondo is also the leader of the IFP’s youth wing.

He claimed on Tuesday that the wait was negatively affecting his family.

Missing persons case opened

He explained: “As time goes on, the more desperate the situation gets.

“We are working with law enforcement and relevant government structures to ensure that all necessary measures have been taken to locate her.”

He clarified that the police in Hluhluwe have opened a case regarding the missing person.

Robert Netshiunda, a spokesman for the KwaZulu-Natal police, confirmed that a missing persons case has been opened.

“The woman is believed to have gone missing on Friday. Police are investigating all possible leads to find the missing individual,” said Netshiunda.

