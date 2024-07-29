I’ll go to the grave fighting for my throne — AmaZulu king MisuZulu

AmaZulu king MisuZulu KaZwelithini, who was propelled to the contentious throne by the late IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has conceded that the battle for the throne is not yet over.

MisuZulu made the remarks while presiding over the installation ceremony of Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi of the eMbongombongweni tribal authority in UPhongolo, northern KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

Buthelezi is the minister of public service and administration and also the IFP’s deputy president.

“I have accepted that I will go to the grave fighting for my throne like many other traditional leaders facing a similar struggle,” said the king.

Fortunate not to have succession battles

He explained that Buthelezi, who had been in the chieftaincy for over 20 years, had been lucky that the family had not waged any war against him as an appointed Inkosi.

Despite being on the throne for two decades, Buthelezi had not been officially installed.

“I’m happy for you, Shenge (Buthelezi clan name), that you ascended the throne with no objections from the family. Unlike me, I have been fighting since day one,” said the AmaZulu King.

The king, who is the first born son of the late Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, the third wife of his late father, King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu, was appointed through a will to succeed Zwelithini.

Ascension not welcomed

But his appointment and ascension to the throne were not welcomed by his siblings. They claimed the process to identify the heir was flawed and did not follow proper traditional protocols.

Shortly after the passing of King Zwelithini, the AmaZulu royal house descended into chaos, with various factions vying for the throne.

The late king’s brother, Prince Mbonisi, put up a spirited fight against the appointment of MisuZulu, saying he was not fit and proper for the throne.

He instead wanted Prince Simakade KaZwelithini, the first born son of the late king born out of wedlock, to be given the throne.

There were also several other names proposed. The faction also challenged the recognition of MisuZulu by President Cyril Ramaphosa, a matter the faction won in court. The presidency, however, challenged the court’s verdict.

