‘Illegal deal states Vusimuzi Matlala’s firm must provide cars, helicopter to EMPD’

Retired deputy chief of police of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Revo Spies, has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the government entity, through Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, entered into an “unlawful” agreement with CAT VIP Protection for alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Spies revealed this information on Monday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System taking place in Pretoria.

CAT VIP signed an “illegal” memorandum of understanding agreement with the EMPD in 2021 through Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, the department’s deputy chief of police, according to Spies.

He said according to the “purported” agreement, the CAT VIP must provide the EMPD with two BMWs, one Mercedes-Benz, one VW Golf, and a helicopter with which the EMPD will fly for a maximum of two hours per month when needed for operations.

The alleged agreement also stated that CAT VIP must assist the EMPD with VIP protection services, skills transfer, and tactical training.

It also said that the CAT VIP staff who may need to join any EMPD operation are well-trained and capable.

Memorandum of understanding

Spies said the “purported” memorandum of understanding “would never pass legal scrutiny”.

Spies, who began his testimony last Friday, was still continuing to provide evidence by Monday afternoon. Adv Mahlape Sello SC, one of the commission’s evidence leaders, is leading his testimony.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga is chairing the commission, which is being held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Spies said last week that an internal investigation by the EMPD revealed that Matlala’s private vehicles were registered as municipal vehicles and equipped with the state’s blue lights by Mkhwanazi, who is currently on special leave.

EMPD chief of police Isaac Mapiyeye, who is currently on suspension, told the commission last week that Mkhwanazi “illegally” organised for Matlala’s CAT VIP to provide security services during the city’s state of the city address in March 2022.

Mapiyeye accused Mkhwanazi of “running a parallel security process”.

