Illegal drug lab operator arrested in Polokwane

A 29-year-old man from Limpopo has been arrested after the police found him packaging drugs in small sachets in his mini-drug laboratory.

According to police, more drugs were confiscated in a car parked in the premises. The drugs range from nyaope, crystal meth and rock and cost about R1-million.

The police confiscated both the car and drugs and the suspect faces charges of illegal manufacturing and dealing in illicit drugs, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, said the accused was apprehended in Polokwane early on Thursday.

“The police caught the suspect red-handed while he was packaging drugs in small sachets in his mini-drug laboratory,” Hadebe said.

“More drugs were found in a vehicle on the same premises. These drugs were meant to destroy innocent lives.

“We appreciate the cooperation of law-abiding citizens who continue to provide valuable information that helps us to root out drugs from our society.”

She commended the provincial crime intelligence narcotics team and members of the organised crime investigation unit for a job well done.

The suspect is due in the Polokwane magistrate’s court soon.

