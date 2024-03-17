News

Illegal immigrants and crooks hijack abandoned metro buildings

By Sandile Motha
​ Illegal immigrants and unscrupulous individuals continue to hijack abandoned metro buildings atound Johannesburg and Durban. / Gallo Images

Foreign nationals and unscrupulous individuals are hijacking abandoned buildings in key metros in the country, and the municipalities are hamstrung to act due to fear of litigation.

This is the grim picture that was painted at the fourth national municipal legal practitioners forum held in Durban on Thursday and Friday last week.

Municipal managers, accounting and finance officials, and municipal legal advisors partici-pated in the event, which was the brainchild of the South African Local Government Association (Salga), to exchange ideas on important legal issues affecting local government.

