Illegal miners nabbed in Limpopo face Christmas behind bars

The Operation Vala Umgodi Task Team in Limpopo has arrested 14 suspects, including illegal miners and drug dealers, ahead of Christmas.

The operation, conducted across Limpopo’s Mopani, Sekhukhune, Waterberg, Vhembe, and Capricorn districts, resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of mining equipment, drugs, illicit cigarettes, and other contraband.

Drug bust at Groblersdal taxi rank

In Sekhukhune, officers arrested a 28-year-old man at Groblersdal taxi rank for dealing in drugs. He was found in possession of suspected rock and nyaope drugs valued at R10,000, along with dagga and cash believed to be proceeds of his illegal trade.

In Thohoyandou, Vhembe District, the task team raided illegal mining sites in Mantangari village. There, the suspects abandoned a tipper truck and excavator.

Two undocumented immigrants, aged 20 and 38 years, were arrested at the scene.

Similarly, in Molati village, Mopani District, two undocumented immigrants aged 19 and 20 years were apprehended with the help of community members.

Police confiscated wheelbarrows, spades, shovels, and iron bars abandoned by the suspects at the illegal mining site.

Illicit cigarettes and public offences

In Waterberg, a 23-year-old suspect was caught with illicit cigarettes in Mokopane town.

Meanwhile, three individuals were fined for public drinking and selling fireworks in the area.

In Westenburg, Capricorn District, five undocumented immigrants aged between 24 and 31 years were arrested for illegal activities.

This further adds to the list of offenders spending the festive season behind bars.

Operation Vala Umgodi sends a strong message

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, speaking on behalf of the SAPS Limpopo office, confirmed the arrests. He said the suspects are expected to appear before their respective magistrates’ courts soon.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to dismantling illegal activities. From [illegal] mining and drug dealing to contraventions of the Immigration Act,” said Thakeng.

As Christmas approaches, the crackdown under the Operation Vala Umgodi Task Team serves as a stark warning to those engaged in criminal activities in Limpopo.

Police have vowed to intensify efforts to protect communities and ensure lawbreakers face the full might of the law.

