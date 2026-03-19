‘I’m not afraid of death’: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

KZN Police Chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he is not afraid of being killed because of his gutsy decision to blow the whistle on the shenanigans in the criminal justice system on 6 July, 2025.

On Wednesday, Members of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee grilled Mkhwanazi. They are probing the allegations he made at that explosive media briefing.

‘Death is inevitable’

Asked about the fallout from that day, some of which has affected the lives of many high-ranking cops and their alleged criminal friends, Mkhwanazi said death is inevitable.

He said he believes that people should not be afraid of dying, like Christians who fear death even though they are prayer warriors.

Living life to the fullest

In Mkhwanazi’s world, any day could be his last, and he lives his life to the fullest as if it were his last day.

“We all shall die, and nobody will live forever. It depends on how you die as a person. I am not a Christian; Christians tend to be scared of dying a lot, yet they pray,” said the fearless Mkhwanazi.

“I am not scared of dying; if death gets me, it will get me. That is why I can still walk out here and play with explosives, that is why I can walk out and go skydiving, because anything can happen there, and you can die.

“That is why I can fly from one point to the next, not worried that the plane will crash. So, death will catch us all. But I must say that with the 6 July action, I took a conscious decision to stand for the truth, knowing that my family is going to be affected.”

Quality of ad hoc committee’s work

Mkhwanazi also shared his view on the quality of the work of the ad hoc committee. His Wednesday testimony is the last before members compile their report.

He said he was not happy that the ad hoc committee had limited investigative capacity. And that he had expected it to conduct an extensive forensic investigation into what started the mess with suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu disbanding the political killings task team (PKTT).

Mkhwanazi forgives committee for shortcoming

He added that he forgives the committee for its shortcoming because of the limited time it had to do its work.

“I have been observing, being worried at times on the posture and attitude of some of the members who seem to be pre-judging things. It is that that was a bit of a concern to me. Other than that, it has been encouraging to see this committee working long hours,” he said.

“Sometimes I would watch and then go to gym, I come back and the committee is still on, you fall asleep and wake up and the committee is still on. I have never seen Parliament working this hard.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content