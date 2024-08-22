‘I’m not fired, I’m still the mayor’ – North West mayor

The information circulating on social media that Greater Taung Local Municipality Mayor Tumisang Gaoraelwe has resigned is incorrect.

This has been confirmed by the mayor, who said his day at work was normal. He added that he had not received any message from the provincial ANC regarding any changes in his position.

“They only informed me that they intend to redeploy me. But there has never been a suspension or disciplinary action against me. I am still the mayor,” he said.

Greater Taung Local Municipality is one of the few municipalities in the North West that has consistently provided good service.

No lag in service delivery

“There was no lag in service delivery at the municipality. And the auditor general’s audit report for this fiscal year was improved.”

He said that the municipality had been able to spend the Municipal Infrastructure Grants money and had completed all of the projects.

Gaoraelwe said the municipality has been able to fill long-standing key posts. These include Chief Financial Officer, Director of Special Planning, and Director of Technical Services.

“Interviews and assessments have been conducted and they are only waiting for appointments. We have moved in terms of filling up critical posts,” he said.

He said he did not know what had influenced the decision.

“Before the ANC can remove or redeploy me, certain procedures must be undertaken. They [the ANC] have not communicated with me. So they are not putting pressure on me to leave. Because this must happen back and forth,” he said.

Not challenging the ANC

The mayor said he would resign after being told to do so.

“Now it appears [as if] I am challenging the ANC, but I am not. I am not refusing to leave my job, but I am stating that certain procedures must be followed. If I resign, there must be a mayor tomorrow; it is a process.

Gaoretelwe mentioned suggestions that his numerous car accidents might have influenced the decision to remove him. The recent car accident was last month.

“To be involved in a car accident is not a bridge of contract for councillors. Accidents are unplanned. Unless there is any court of law that can find me guilty of negligence and reckless driving.

“Everyone gets involved in a car accident, the car was insured. Which means they knew that it could be involved in an accident,” said Gaoraelwe. He has been allocated drivers but prefers to drive himself.

Party confirms redeployment

The North West ANC spokesperson Tumelo Maruping confirmed the redeployment. He said the ANC conducted the assessment trail that in all municipalities in the province. Following this, the party has decided to redeploy Gaoraelwe.

“We want to thank him for the contribution he made to the local municipality. You will recall that Taung is one of the municipalities that has adopted a funded budget. And the municipality has been stable to this effect. Therefore the decision has nothing to do with the performance of the municipality. But this happens within the ANC. Where comrades get deployed and redeployed to other responsibilities,” he said.

