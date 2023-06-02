Imbizo Shisanyama in Thembisa shuts doors after 26 years

The Imbizo Shisanyama at the Mall of Thembisa closed its doors for the last time on Sunday after 26 years in business.

The closure has been a difficult pill to swallow for entrepreneur Rita Zwane, who has worked hard to sustain the legacy for her family and giving back to the community.

Zwane said after surviving the lockdown, management did everything to keep the Mall of Tembisa outlet open, but it was not enough.

“Staying open throughout the pandemic, so our staff and suppliers would have an income took a serious toll on the business. It was a sacrifice I had to make, and would make again,” said Zwane.

“I could not abandon my community or my loyal patrons. I had hoped that the government’s pandemic relief funds for the township economy would help us all, but they never materialised.”

The award-winning restaurant embodies the very fabric of the township economy, showcasing authentic African lifestyle, culture and heritage, and making it one of South Africa’s most sought-after tourist destinations for both local and international travelers.

In a statement shared with Sunday World, Zwane said she was torn but had to look at a bigger picture.

She said: “The priority had to be to safeguard other two outlets, the Imbizo Shisanyama at Midrand Mall and Busy Corner Imbizo Shisanyama, which are still sound business concerns.

“Entrepreneurship is about taking calculated risks and seizing opportunities. Sometimes we have to admit when things go wrong with a project and learn the lessons.”

Looking back over her journey, Zwane still believes in her vision from so many years ago, inspired by seeing global cultures celebrating their uniqueness all around her.

She set out to restore and showcase the style, class and dignity of African cuisine, couture and cultural expression.

“I am proud of what my company has built with the renowned Busy Corner becoming a social and economic hub within the community, and the Midrand Mall outlet proving that Imbizo Shisanyama does not need to be limited to the core township environment, but can thrive in a retail environment, including where other non-African establishments trade.”

Zwane is looking ahead, ready to face new challenges with the lessons she has learned.

How the Imbizo Shisanyama brand moves forward and redefines its best practice will be the measure of what this business will become in years to come, she said.

