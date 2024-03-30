Immigrant, 23, arrested for armed robbery in Limpopo

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Roedtan, Limpopo has successfully apprehended a 23-year-old immigrant in connection with an armed robbery incident. The incident occurred along the N11 public road near the Weigh Bridge in the Mokopane policing area. It took place on Thursday, March 28 2024, at about 19:30.

Victims ambushed in a parked car on freeway

According to reports, a 31-year-old male victim, accompanied by two passengers, were traveling in an Isuzu bakkie along the N11 public road. The trio pulled over near the bridge for a brief stop when an unidentified BMW with four occupants pulled up beside them.

One of the occupants from the BMW approached the parked bakkie. Armed with a firearm, he ordered the victim to move to the other side of the road.

In a moment of quick thinking, the victim discreetly retained possession of his own firearm. This while handing over a wallet containing an unspecified amount of cash to the armed suspect. Meanwhile, the other suspects proceeded to rob the passengers in the vehicle.

Subsequently, the driver of the BMW took over the victim’s Isuzu bakkie. This while his accomplices attempted to flee in the other vehicle. Unexpectedly, the victim drew his firearm and opened fire at both vehicles.

The suspects were forced to halt their escape. This allowed the victims to find cover and protect themselves.

Suspect arrested at a routine police roadblock

The suspects managed to drive off from the scene with the BMW motor vehicle. However, a 23-year-old male suspect was subsequently apprehended by police. This happened while police were conducting a stop and search operation at Roedtan policing area.

Furthermore, the suspect’s BMW used during the commission of the crime, was seized during his arrest. One firearm was recovered inside the Isuzu bakkie

A manhunt for the unknown suspects is underway. The 23-year-old eSwatini national is expected to appear before the Mokopane magistrate’s court soon. He faces a charge of armed robbery.

Police investigations are continuing.

