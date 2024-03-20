Immigrants not to blame for high crime, graft in SA — state witness

The high levels of crime, unemployment, and poor public healthcare in South Africa are not caused by immigrants, but by the government’s poor governance and corruption.

The blaming and scapegoating of immigrants for South Africa’s socio-economic problems arises primarily because of the failure of government policy. Also blamed is implementation, mismanagement, and corruption. This in all the education, health, and housing provisions.

State’s expert witness

This is the testimony of Dr Anthony Kaziboni, who is the state’s witness. Originally from Zimbabwe, Kaziboni is a senior researcher at the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa. He leads the department’s socio-economic and environmental justice thematic area.

Kaziboni obtained his doctorate degree in sociology in 2022 from the University of Johannesburg.

He was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire. The incident claimed 77 lives at the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. It happened on August 31 last year.

The deadly blaze left a total of 88 people injured. Some of the people who were killed and injured include foreign nationals.

The commission of inquiry is taking place at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg. Vuyelwa Mabena assists retired former judge of the Constitutional Court, Sisi Khampepe, as the commission’s chair.

Perceptions around foreign nationals in SA

Kaziboni told the commission that he has done research on the perceptions surrounding foreign nationals in the South African environment.

He said together with his colleagues, they compiled a research publication to examine the validity of blame often put on immigrants. Public officials and politicians blame foreign nationals for various socio-economic problems in South Africa. These include crime, disease, unemployment, and poverty, among others.

Kaziboni said the research shows that people in positions of power and authority appeal to public sentiment by not taking accountability. These include political leaders and people in government. They lack accountability for issues around service delivery problems and lack of employment opportunities. Also rising levels of crime and failing healthcare.

“They [politicians and government officials] unfortunately blame immigrants for the socio-economic problems. Their statements stem from the argument that South Africa is under threat from immigrants. And without immigrants, the life of the ordinary South African, meaning the local, would be better,” said Kaziboni.

Corrupt leadership to blame

Kaziboni added that corruption, illicit activities, and poor governance are the reasons for high levels of unemployment. They are also to blame for a failing education and healthcare system.

“South Africa is facing multiple crises. The country faces the triple challenge of high unemployment, high inequality, and pervasive poverty. Further to that, corruption as well as poor governance have contributed to the impoverished bearing the brunt. The country loses about R27-billion rand annually to corruption and illicit activities. In addition, more than 76,000 work opportunities are lost.

“South African socio-economic problems are not caused by immigrants but by poor governance and corruption. Many public officials, politicians and high-profile people regularly make anti-immigrant statements. These statements fuel xenophobia,” said Kaziboni.

Inquiry adjourned

After Kaziboni’s testimony, the inquiry adjourned its proceedings.

The commission will resume next Monday at 10am with more testimonies expected from victims of the fire.

The inquiry seeks to determine the cause of the fire and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. It is expected to make a ruling and recommendations on who should shoulder the blame. This pertains to the deaths, injuries, and homelessness of the victims of the incident.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content