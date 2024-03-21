Immigration fraud case against Kudakwashe Mpofu postponed

The case against Kudakwashe Mpofu, a Zimbabwean national accused of fraudulently obtaining a permit to remain in South Africa, has been postponed.

Mpofu, who served as the chief financial officer at the North West Development Corporation, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Fraudulent permit

Charged with contravening South Africa’s immigration laws, Mpofu stands accused of using a fraudulent permit to stay in the country since 2022.

The 32-year-old resigned from his position over the weekend. He then voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

Lumka Mahanjana, of the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed that Mpofu’s case has been postponed to March 26, 2024. This for further proceedings regarding bail information and a possible bail application.

She said the state intends to oppose bail if Mpofu applies, with the possibility of additional charges being added.

“It is alleged that in 2022, Mpofu used a fraudulent permit to remain in the country. After investigations by the SAPS, Mpofu handed himself over on 20 March 2024. He was then formally arrested.

State to oppose bail

“In court, the matter was postponed to March 26 2024, for bail information and possible bail application. The accused will remain in custody until his appearance. The NPA intends to oppose bail in the matter, and more charges might be added,” Mahanjana said.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi denounced Mpofu’s appointment at the North West government. He called it a “national embarrassment”. The minister stated that the department did not issue the permit in question.

Used fraudulent reference number

Motsoaledi highlighted discrepancies in Mpofu’s documentation. He asserted that the permit’s reference number does not exist in their system. The control number was legitimately issued to someone else, he added.

Mpofu had previously filed legal actions to prevent his deportation back to Zimbabwe, obtaining a court order last year barring authorities from deporting him. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 9 to contest his deportation.

Consequently, the Special Investigating Unit is also investigating Mpofu’s residence permit.

