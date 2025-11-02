News

In the Sunday World today

By Sunday World
AT THE RECEIVING END OF THE ABUSE: Acting GPAA CEO Job Stadi Mngomezulu.

The Government Pension Administration Agency (GPAA) is investigating two white senior officials for allegedly calling their colleagues and the entity’s acting CEO the k-word in their racially charged WhatsApp conversation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Zucorizon (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

 