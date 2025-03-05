Inaugural horse racing event set to boost tourism in the North West

The North West province town of Vryburg is set to come alive as it hosts the provincial horseracing event later this month. The event is aimed at boosting the tourism and hospitality industries, to bring many visitors to to the small town.

The prestigious horse riding event, dubbed Lobelo la Dipitsi, will begin on March 29. And it is expected to attract tourists from all over the country.

North West Gambling Board (NWGB’s) accounting authority, Boitumelo Qalinge, confirmed the matter. He said originally the event was set to take place in October 2024 in Zeerust. However, it got delayed due to what he called unforeseen logistical and financial challenges.

Rescheduled numerous times

“A subsequent rescheduling for February 15, 2025, also proved unsuccessful. The initial postponements were due to a combination of factors. These include lack of public participation, logistical challenges, and funding shortfalls,” he said.

Qalinge said the event was moved from Zeerust because the initial site in Motswedi village was not ready. The site required extensive clearing to create a race track.

“Preparations at the identified site were hampered when the Department of Public Works’ machinery, deployed to clear the land for a race track, experienced significant breakdowns and could not be repaired or replaced in a timely manner. Insufficient funds and sponsorships also contributed to the delay in ensuring a successful event.”

Key partnerships

He said the provincial gambling board has partnered with Mompati Horse Race for Change. The latter is a traditional horse racing events organisation in the province that aims to bring Lobelo La Dipitsi to fruition.

“We are delighted to bring Lobelo La Dipitsi back on track through our partnership with Mompati Horse Race for Change,” said Qalinge.

He said their expertise and commitment to social transformation align perfectly with the board’s vision for the event.

“This is not a contract with Mompati Horse Race for Change. It is a partnership that will ensure that all the North West horseracing communities take part in this inaugural event.”

Community building

Qalinge said the collaboration was dedicated to the upliftment of communities through impactful avenues.

He said there were targeted programmes like food security and poverty alleviation projects. Also improvement of sports and culture, including social cohesion projects. Promoting responsible gambling and combating illegal gambling included too.

“The NWGB is committed to supporting organisations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities,” said Qalinge.

“The collaboration is expected to leverage the resources and expertise of these organisations to amplify their impact.”

