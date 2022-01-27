REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Independent investigator appointed to probe allegations against WC MEC Albert Fritz

By Nompilo Zulu
MITCHELLS PLAIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 10: Western Cape Provincial Minister of Community Safety Fritz Albert engages with teenagers during the Youth Safety Ambassador Programme on June 10, 2021 in Mitchells Plain, South Africa. According to a media release, the programme currently has more than 1000 Safety Ambassadors placed at different institutions around the province. This project forms part of the Violence Prevention component of the Provincial Safety Plan. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

Johannesburg – The State Attorney has appointed advocate Jennifer Williams to conduct an independent investigation into the sexual misconduct claims levelled against the Western Cape (WC) MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz.

This is after the WC Premier Alan Winde broke his silence on the matter yesterday and requested that an independent investigator be appointed to probe the allegations made against the MEC.

Winde is keeping his chin up hoping that this matter will be conducted with veracity.

“I have full faith that this investigation will be conducted with the integrity that it deserves,” he said.

“I will communicate the outcome of the investigation and take such steps as may be necessary or appropriate upon its finalisation,” the Premier added.

Also read: WC Premier Winde breaks silence on MEC Fritz suspension

MEC Albert Fritz suspended

