Independent investigator appointed to probe allegations against WC MEC Albert Fritz

Johannesburg – The State Attorney has appointed advocate Jennifer Williams to conduct an independent investigation into the sexual misconduct claims levelled against the Western Cape (WC) MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz.

This is after the WC Premier Alan Winde broke his silence on the matter yesterday and requested that an independent investigator be appointed to probe the allegations made against the MEC.

Winde is keeping his chin up hoping that this matter will be conducted with veracity.

“I have full faith that this investigation will be conducted with the integrity that it deserves,” he said.

“I will communicate the outcome of the investigation and take such steps as may be necessary or appropriate upon its finalisation,” the Premier added.

MEC Albert Fritz suspended

