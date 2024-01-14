Indigenous languages the backbone of our culture

Black people should take pride in the usage of indigenous languages more often than is presently the case, chairperson of the Indigenous Language Initiative for Advancement (Ilifa), Mabutho “Kid” Sithole said in an exclusive interview with Sunday World this week.

Sithole said black communities had to worry a great deal when there is an apparent demise of mother-tongue usage as home languages at schools and home, because if the trend were to be allowed to continue, the importance and relevance of African languages would diminish and vanish.

Logic, he said, dictated that “the African worldview ought to be mirrored and maintained through indigenous languages”, without which any attempt to claim sovereignty as black people will erode and be completely lost.

