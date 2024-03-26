Individual, party candidates lists available for inspection – IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will today and tomorrow between 9am and 5pm make the lists with the names of independent and political party candidates available for inspection at its national office. Also at all its nine provincial offices and at local municipal offices.

Parties intending to contest the elections had until 5pm on Monday to revise their lists. They were to also inform the commission if they had nominated candidates who also appeared on the list of another party. Also those who were nominated as independent candidates.

Lists to be available between 9am and 5pm

In all, there were 42 candidates appearing on more than one party list implicating 39 parties. Furthermore, one candidate was nominated as an independent candidate and also appeared on a list of a party.

“The focus in the evolving candidate nomination process shifts to a period within which interested persons may inspect the lists of candidates. They may also raise objections against candidates.

“To this end, the commission will today and tomorrow, between 9am and 5pm make the lists available for inspection. [These are lists] with the names of independent and political party candidates. They will be made available at its national office. Also in all its nine provincial offices and in local municipal offices.

“Copies of the documents accompanying the lists are available for inspection at the commission’s national office. This between 9am and 5pm,” said the commission in a statement.

Spread of candidates

In all, 14,662 candidates have been nominated to contest the 887 seats available in the National Assembly and the nine legislatures. The spread of the candidates is as follows:

4,323 candidates have been nominated to contest the compensatory seats in the National Assembly (contested by parties only),

3,596 candidates have been nominated to contest the regional seats in the National Assembly (contested by party candidates and independents) and

6,743 candidates have been nominated to contested seats in the provincial legislatures (contested by party candidates and independents).

The biggest ballot paper will contain 56 contestants. This is the ballot for the compensatory seats in the National Assembly. The biggest regional election ballot will be in the Gauteng region with 40 political parties and two independent candidates.

Gauteng is biggest ballot

Similarly, the biggest ballot in respect of provincial legislature elections will be in Gauteng with 42 political parties and two independent candidates.

Seven independent candidates will contest the regional elections, and six will contest the provincial legislature elections. The region with the most number of independent candidates is Limpopo, with three candidates.

Any person may object to the nomination of a candidate. Such objections must be lodged with the commission by 5pm on March 27 2024.

An objection may be raised on the basis that an independent candidate or nominating party has failed to submit the signed prescribed acceptance of nomination. Or that there is no signed prescribed undertaking. Also that the candidate is bound by the electoral code of conduct, the commission said.

An objection may be on the basis that a candidate is not qualified to stand in the election. In this regard, section 47 and 106 of the Constitution are instructive.

The sections provide that every citizen who is qualified to vote for the National Assembly is eligible to be a member of the Assembly, except:

Those who do not qualify

(a) Anyone who is appointed by, or is in the service of the state and receives remuneration for that appointment or service;

(b) Permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces or members of a provincial legislature or a Municipal Council;

(c) Unrehabilitated insolvents;

(d) Anyone declared to be of unsound mind by a court of the Republic or,

(e) Anyone who, after this section took effect, is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment. This without the option of a fine, either in the Republic, or outside the Republic. Also if the conduct constituting the offence would have been an offence in the Republic. But no one may be regarded as having been sentenced until an appeal against the conviction or sentence has been determined. Or until the time for an appeal has expired. A disqualification under this paragraph ends five years after the sentence has been completed.

Commission to rule by March 28

The commission will decide the objections by March 28. The objector, registered party or nominated candidate may appeal against the decision. They can do this of the Commission to the Electoral Court by April 2.

The final list of candidates contesting the elections will be published by the Commission on 10 April 2024.

Voters are reminded that they may only vote at a voting station in which they are registered.

Voters who will unavoidably be away from their voting districts on Election Day may give notice of their intention to vote at another voting station by May 17 2024.

SAnews.gov.za

