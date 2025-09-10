Inequality in sports: Female athletes paid less

In South Africa, 55% of female footballers hold full-time contracts, yet only 40% receive a salary, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

At Momentum’s third annual Women Who Make The Moves in Sports Summit, held recently in Johannesburg, athletes and industry leaders challenged the status quo, demanding a future where talent isn’t tethered to financial struggle.

Ntando Zikalala, CEO and founder of To The Max Management said for women in sports, brand-building isn’t a choice – it’s survival.

Gender disparity

Zikalala pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo, whose 2023 income of $136 million, as estimated by Forbes, came mostly from endorsements and sponsorships, not his on-field performance.

“For female athletes, whose salaries are a fraction of those of their male counterparts, a personal brand is a financial lifeline in a world that undervalues their work.”

She urged female athletes to build a professional online presence, including on platforms like LinkedIn, where sponsors are active.

Know your worth

“Work backwards from your financial objectives to clarify what services or influencer roles you’re offering and what they’re worth. Negotiate based on your value, not someone else’s budget. And if the deal doesn’t serve you, be prepared to walk away. In business, you make your own rules,” said Dumisane Chauke, former netball star turned coach and administrator.

Athletes were warned against undervaluing themselves, as it risks devaluing all women in sports.

Qhawekazi Mdikane, Executive Head of Brand Marketing at Momentum, framed personal branding as entrepreneurship.

“An athlete’s talent is their business and like any business, it requires investment, planning, and protection,” she said.

Momentum’s new Boost Her Boots R500,000 Fund for women athletes with business ideas highlights this, recognising athletes as potential business leaders, not just performers.

Mdikane said this initiative aims to build sustainable financial success, creating platforms for community impact and long-term stability beyond the field, when they are no longer playing.

