Infrastructure projects to turn Mpumalanga into construction site

Premier Mandla Ndlovu has declared that Mpumalanga is set for a massive infrastructure transformation, calling on the private sector to join hands with the government in turning the province into a “construction site”.

Speaking during a post-budget breakfast in Mbombela on Wednesday morning, Ndlovu reflected on ambitious plans outlined by Bonakele Majuba, the MEC for finance, who on Tuesday afternoon allocated billions of rands to accelerate infrastructure projects.

Ndlovu emphasised that investment in infrastructure is essential for economic growth and job creation.

“Infrastructure is a catalyst for economic growth. The provincial targets make it clear that we need to facilitate large-scale infrastructure investment to achieve our socio-economic objectives of a 35% poverty rate, a 25% unemployment rate, and drastically reduce inequality by 2029,” he said.

To ensure this vision materialises, Majuba announced a R5.8-billion allocation to roads and transport, with R3.7-billion specifically set aside for road maintenance.

Reliable transport for schoolchildren

“R3.7-billion is allocated over the medium-term expenditure framework [MTEF] for the repair and maintenance of roads through the provincial roads maintenance grant,” Majuba stated.

Other key allocations include R100-million for the Emalahleni civic bridge and R30-million for the Driekoppies bridge to improve mobility and economic activity in critical areas.

“The department also receives an additional R163.9-million over the MTEF for the scholar transport programme,” Majuba added, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensure that schoolchildren have reliable transport.

Ndlovu highlighted that Mpumalanga’s future lies in industrial growth.

“We need to rebuild our industrial sector by developing industrial parks where our people live, partnering with the private sector in identifying techno parks that are more relevant to our industries and give us a competitive advantage.”

One of the province’s major success stories in public-private partnerships is the construction of Road P171/1 between Mashishing and Roossenekal, built through collaboration with mining companies.

Private-public partnership

“We have demonstrated through the construction of Road P171/1 that public-private partnership is the model for the future where government and the private sector jointly make a contribution towards building an infrastructure project,” Ndlovu said.

He further emphasised that private sector participation will be crucial to the success of Mpumalanga’s infrastructure drive.

Ndlovu urged: “Without the involvement of the private sector, this will remain a pipe dream.

“Let us hold hands together as a symbol of striving for a shared vision and a promise of supporting one another in times of difficulty and uncertainty.”

With billions of rands now dedicated to infrastructure, bridges, roads, and industrial growth, Mpumalanga is gearing up for a new era of development.

“We are turning Mpumalanga into a construction site,” the premier said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content