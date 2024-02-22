Ingonyama Trust is a creature of statute, says Thoko Didiza

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, has announced that the Ingonyama Trust Board continues to function in accordance with the laws. This is despite the recall of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s nominee, Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, who was appointed as the chairperson.

The minister said this after the board presented its report, including the financials, to the portfolio community as expected.

Good governance

After the appointment of the board in May 2023, Didiza held a meeting with the board. She impressed upon them about the need for strengthening good governance within the institution. She also urged the board to strengthen controls in respect of financial management. This is given that it controls public resources for the benefit of beneficiary communities.

“Special emphasis was placed on the fact that the management of Ingonyama Trust assets and resources must benefit the respective communities. These are communities whose lands are under Ingonyama Trust.”

Court judgement

The minister also reminded the board about the court judgement in the case between Ingonyama Trust and Casac, which had to be implemented.

“All of these were aimed at ensuring that corrective action is taken where there may have been lapses before,” said Didiza’s spokesperson.

Didiza said: “It is worth noting that the portfolio committee itself had raised issues with the board. These issuers needed to be attended to. This is given the oversight role of the PC over the Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development portfolio. Also including the Ingonyama Trust Board.”

Inkosi Mzimela

Didiza also felt that it was for this reason that she wished to extend her words of appreciation to Inkosi Mzimela for the work done during the months he had led the board.

“Following the developments of the past week, I have taken note that the King has decided to take over as chairperson of the board.

“We trust that there will be a seamless transition and ensure that all matters related to the governance of the institution continue to be attended to,” she said.

The minister also stated that she appreciated and welcomed the request for a meeting from Isilo. She said this will assist in engaging King Misuzulu on all the matters that the board must continue to address. These include the accountability of the board to parliament. Also accountability to the beneficiaries whose land is being administered by Trust.

Creature of statute

“As we all know, the Ingonyama Trust is a creature of statute. It outlines how the board must act in order to ensure that the interests of the beneficiaries are taken care of.

“It is for this reason that even in the appointment of the board, there are various stakeholders that are involved. These include the Minister, Premier, Chairperson of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and the King. The beneficiaries of the trust are also outlined in the legislation,” said Didiza.

