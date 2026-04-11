Injustice Across the Atlantic: UNGA resolution calls for reparations for transatlantic slavery

The United Nations General Assembly has taken a historic step in confronting the enduring impact of slavery by declaring the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. Passed with broad support from member states, the resolution urges nations to engage in dialogue on reparations, including formal apologies, financial compensation, the return of stolen artifacts, and guarantees of non-repetition.

For at least four centuries, the transatlantic slave trade forcibly transported an estimated 10-million to 12-million Africans across continents, leaving a legacy of generational trauma. European powers exploited the so-called “triangular trade”” linking Europe, Africa, and the Americas, driven by the demand for forced labor and goods. Africans were captured through wars, raids, kidnapping, and deception, often enduring extreme brutality.

Greed, deception, and violence

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the horrors of slavery established a global economic and social framework rooted in greed, deception, and violence. To dismantle this, he called on nations to eliminate systemic racism through reparative justice and inclusive development, ensuring that everyone has equal access to education, healthcare, jobs, housing, and a safe environment.

The slave trade relied on four primary routes: the transatlantic passage to the Americas, the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, and trans-Saharan paths. Ships were overcrowded and disease-ridden, and mortality rates during transit are estimated to be between 15 and 25 percent. Portugal and Brazil transported the largest numbers of enslaved Africans, totaling 5.8 million, followed by Britain with 3.3 million, France with 1.4 million, Spain with 1.1 million, and the United States with at least 400,000. The scale of this forced migration makes it one of the largest in human history.

Landmark move

The UN resolution is widely regarded as a landmark move toward acknowledging historical injustices and addressing the long-term consequences of slavery. It calls on countries to provide redress, ensure accountability, and prevent similar human rights violations in the future. Experts say the measure is crucial not only for recognizing the suffering of millions of Africans and their descendants but also for confronting systemic inequalities that persist worldwide.

“The slave trade and slavery stand among the gravest violations of human rights in human history, an affront to the very principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which themselves were born, in part, from these injustices of the past,” Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said during the session, adding that the consequences of the slave trade continue to haunt the modern world.

As the world reckons with the profound impact of slavery, the resolution underscores the need for education, accountability, and reparative justice. By formally recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity, the UN signals a commitment to confronting historical injustices and working toward tangible steps to repair centuries of harm.

This series, Injustice Across the Atlantic, examines the harrowing history and enduring legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. Over four centuries, millions of Africans were forcibly uprooted, subjected to unimaginable brutality, and transported across continents to fuel European colonial economies. The consequences of this history continue to shape social, economic, and political inequalities today.

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