‘Inkosi Zuma ordered hit on man defying instructions of extortion gang’

The bail request made by 55-year-old Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands’ Howick Magistrate’s Court has opened a can of worms and is presenting a picture of a traditional leader who is allegedly violent when interacting with opponents.

In the application, Zuma of the Zuma clan in Impendle wants the court to free him on bail for the alleged murder of Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, one of his relatives who was a DA councillor in the Umngeni local municipality.

Ndlovu was shot and killed while travelling from his home in Mpophomeni to Underberg in December 2023.

Electricity transformer fee

The state alleges that Zuma ordered the hit on Ndlovu after he allegedly told residents to stop paying an electricity transformer fee to a local extortion group operating in the area.

Ndlovu allegedly told the residents that only Eskom or the municipality can collect money from them.

A few months later, he was shot dead, and the traditional leader became a prime suspect. His murder prompted the DA to hire a private investigator to nab the killers.

On the other hand, the political killings task team also investigated the matter and nabbed Zuma as the mastermind who allegedly paid R75 000 to a hitman to eliminate Ndlovu.

The peri-urban area of Mphophomeni is disputed, as the Zuma clan claims it as its own.

The mushrooming of mansions in the area has sparked a dispute over who should impose charges on land sellers.

No regard for human life

When Zuma was arrested for allegedly killing Ndlovu, he was already out on bail for the alleged murder of another relative and trusted ally, Qalokunye Zuma, who was a senior headman in his chiefdom.

It is not yet clear why the traditional leader eliminated Qalokunye. He was killed in January 2023, while Ndlovu was killed in December of the same year.

While Zuma was still fighting to get freed on bail, the political killings task team added more charges as it pinned the November 2022 killing of Xolani Ndlovu Ntombela on him by hiring a 23-year-old hitman to kill him.

A preliminary investigation by the task team has so far revealed that Ndlovu Ntombela was murdered for exposing the illegal sales of land in Emasosheni in the Mpophomeni area.

On Monday, the state continued to oppose Zuma’s application for bail, saying he disregards human life and those he views as opponents.

Oral arguments will continue on September 15 in Howick.

