Inmate killed in prison following clashes; warders injured

A violent clash at the Oudtshoorn Medium A Correctional Centre has resulted in the death of one inmate and injuries to several prisoners and correctional officers following a search operation this week.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the unrest began after a raid on Wednesday morning targeting “Room 005” in A-Section of the facility.

Department spokesperson Singabhako Nxumalo reported that inmates initially resisted the search, creating tense moments.

Nxumalo said with the necessary intervention, officials gained access, confiscated contraband including cell phones and narcotics, and stabilised the situation.

However, tensions erupted again on Thursday morning when inmates from the same unit launched what Nxumalo described as a premeditated and violent assault on officials during unlock procedures.

Of the 18 officers on duty, four sustained injuries, including stab wounds to the face, head, and back.

“They received medical attention, and the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) has been activated to provide support to them and their families,” Nxumalo said.

However, one inmate involved in the altercation was injured and, despite medical intervention, passed away.

“This loss of life is unfortunate and will be subject to further investigation in line with departmental procedures,” Nxumalo added.

Under lock and key

In response, the facility has been placed under strict control measures. Offenders implicated in the stabbings have been isolated in single cells pending disciplinary action, and A-Unit was searched again, yielding additional weapons. All inmate activities and visits have been suspended until further notice.

“The Department of Correctional Services remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the officials and inmates, whilst maintaining order across all its correctional facilities,” Nxumalo stated.

National Commissioner Makgothi Thobokgale condemned the incident, emphasising that the safety of officials and inmates remains the top priority of the department.

The department has assured the public that the situation is now under control, with ongoing investigations to address the circumstances surrounding the violence and the inmate’s death.

ALSO READ: Inmate dies in Mangaung prison where Thabo Bester escaped from

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content