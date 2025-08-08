Inmate ‘kills’ two cops, flees in police car after attending court case

A manhunt is underway in Roodepoort following the brutal killing of two police detectives on Friday in a brazen attack in the Roodepoort central business district.

The officers, a sergeant and a warrant officer, were fatally shot while transporting a suspect, Jabulani Moyo, back to prison after his appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on charges related to a February 2023 business robbery.

Ambushed cops while in transit

According to the police, the incident occurred when the officers were ambushed, shot, and disarmed.

The sergeant was pronounced dead at the scene. The warrant officer succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo condemned the attack.

According to Masondo, the suspect, Moyo, allegedly fled the scene in the police vehicle. It was later found abandoned a few kilometres away.

“This is a tragic loss for the South African Police Service and an attack on the rule of law. We are determined to bring those responsible to justice. And we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of the suspect or suspects involved,” Masondo said.

Police have opened a case with two counts of murder. They are intensifying efforts to locate Moyo and any accomplices.

Police ask public for help

“We urge the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small, that could assist in apprehending those responsible,” Masondo added.

“The safety of our communities depends on collective action. And we assure the public that all information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”

The cops are appealing to the public for assistance in the investigation.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their nearest police station. They can call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or submit tips anonymously via the MySAPS App, available for download on any smartphone.”

