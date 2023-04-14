Inquest docket opened following deaths of Sibanye miners

Mpumalanga police are investigating the deaths of four men at Sibanye’s Stillwater mine in Balfour on Thursday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said it is suspected that the group met their deaths when a mine conveyor belt collapsed.

Two other people sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are yet to be established, including the identities of the victims who unfortunately died,” Mohlala said.

“An inquest with regard to the deaths of the victims will be investigated and more information will be provided as details come forth.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Semakaleng Manamela sent condolences to families of the dead miners and wished those who got injured a speedy recovery.

She also called for calm and for police to be afforded time and space to investigate.

