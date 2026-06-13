Inside 2026 World Cup’s tech, where even the ball needs to be charged

The 2026 World Cup across Canada, Mexico and the US is the most technology-drenched tournament in football history.
For the first time at a men’s World Cup, all 104 matches use semi-automated offside technology (SAOT). Twelve cameras capture 50 stills per second from each player, The Guardian reported. When the system detects an attacker beyond the second-to-last defender, it voices “offside, offside, offside” into the assistant referee’s earpiece. The clear offside threshold is 10 centimeters, down from 50 in 2024 trials. Narrower margins trigger a “delay” command, leaving the call to human judgment.
Expanded VAR
An expanded Video Assistant Referee (VAR) can now review incorrectly-awarded corners, attacking fouls before set pieces, and red cards resulting from a second yellow card. Mistaken-identity corrections cover both yellow and red cards.
Adidas’s Trionda match ball contains a 500 Hertz motion sensor that timestamps every touch and transmits real-time data to the video operations room, according to an article on the official website of FIFA. The match ball needs to be charged before each game.
Summer temperatures in host cities can exceed 38 degrees Celsius. Adidas borrowed Formula 1 cooling technology: the Climacool System uses pre-frozen gel vests, jackets and overshoes that lower core body temperature by up to 0.5 degrees and skin temperature by as much as 13 degrees, and also debuted the F50 Hyperfast Evo, the lightest boot at a World Cup.
A 14-gram RefCam
A 14-gram RefCam is available in every match. Pierluigi Collina, chair of FIFA’s Referees Committee, called its impact “beyond our expectations,” SVG Europe reported, describing the referee-mounted camera as “a storytelling tool” that lets viewers “feel like you are in the middle of the action.” The broadcast package includes 8K cameras, AI-stabilized footage and Dolby Atmos spatial audio that lets viewers isolate the ball kick, whistle or a stadium-only mix.
Lenovo’s AI infrastructure powers tournament operations, analytics and smart wayfinding. During VAR reviews, fans in designated sections watch interactive replays. Wired Middle East reported that venues in all three host countries also deploy facial recognition and anti-drone surveillance.
The beautiful game has never been this quantified, this monitored or this engineered.
- The 2026 World Cup will be the first men's tournament using semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) for all 104 matches, with 12 cameras tracking player positions and a 10 cm offside threshold.
- Expanded VAR capabilities now include reviews of wrongly-awarded corners, attacking fouls before set pieces, red cards from second yellows, and mistaken-identity corrections for cards.
- The Adidas Trionda match ball features a 500 Hz motion sensor transmitting real-time data, while player cooling gear uses Formula 1 technology to reduce body and skin temperatures during extreme heat.
- Every match includes a 14-gram RefCam worn by referees, offering immersive 8K, AI-stabilized video and Dolby Atmos audio, enhancing fan experience and storytelling.
- Lenovo's AI supports tournament operations, analytics, and wayfinding, while venues use facial recognition and anti-drone technology for security and interactive in-stadium VAR replay viewing.
For the first time at a men's World Cup, all 104 matches use semi-automated offside technology (SAOT). Twelve cameras capture 50 stills per second from each player,
An expanded Video Assistant Referee (VAR) can now review incorrectly-awarded corners, attacking fouls before set pieces, and red cards resulting from a second yellow card. Mistaken-identity corrections cover both yellow and red cards.
Adidas's
Summer temperatures in host cities can exceed 38 degrees Celsius. Adidas borrowed Formula 1 cooling technology: the Climacool System uses pre-frozen gel vests, jackets and overshoes that lower core body temperature by up to 0.5 degrees and skin temperature by as much as 13 degrees, and also debuted the F50 Hyperfast Evo, the lightest boot at a World Cup.
A 14-gram RefCam is available in every match. Pierluigi Collina, chair of FIFA's Referees Committee, called its impact "beyond our expectations," SVG Europe reported, describing the referee-mounted camera as "a storytelling tool" that lets viewers "feel like you are in the middle of the action."
Lenovo's AI infrastructure powers tournament operations, analytics and smart wayfinding.