Inside Lazy Makoti’s kitchen this festive season

Johannesburg- The festive season is upon us and this is what famous chef, Mogau Seshoene well known as ‘The Lazy Makoti’ will be making this Christmas.

“Christmas is all about family time, preparing these Christmas dishes means we will be spending time together as a family. Here’s what you can also try out with your family as you bond in the kitchen,” Makoti shared with Sunday World.

“I will be making my spicy chicken, it has some mayo, chutney. It is very easy to make. You can make it in the oven or braai it.

Lazy Makoti says her chicken is easy to make as it doesn’t take much time to make.

“There will be more salads, what is Christmas without salads?, she said.

“To get more Christmas recipes you can purchase my book and have yourself a jolly festive season,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lazy Makoti (@thelazymakoti)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lazy Makoti (@thelazymakoti)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author