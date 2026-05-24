Inside Mpumalanga’s land of feared dons and vanished cases

This week’s dramatic spectacle at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in the R2.2-million extortion and money laundering case against taxi bosses Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, and two co-accused has once again cast a national spotlight on Mpumalanga’s troubled criminal justice landscape – a province where some of the most feared men often walk into court through one door and emerge through another, legally liberated and publicly celebrated.

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