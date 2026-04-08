Inside struggle stalwart Chris Hani’s wreath-laying commemoration row

The annual wreath-laying ceremony in honour of liberation struggle icon Chris Hani was postponed at his gravesite in Elspark, Ekurhuleni, after a dispute over what the SACP has described as the “self-imposition” of the Ekurhuleni municipality on the event.

The SACP said the event was coordinated with the Hani family and alliance structures but was halted shortly after arrival at the gravesite, with alliance leaders agreeing to postpone proceedings.

According to SACP spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana, the ceremony collapsed after the Hani family withdrew, saying the city had ignored earlier objections regarding its involvement.

Hani family’s concerns not addressed

He said the family had previously raised its qualms directly with the municipality about the metro’s participation but felt those concerns were not adequately addressed.

“The family expressed its concerns on how the municipality is handling this matter since 2025,” he said in a statement.

He added that the family’s objections led to an engagement with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture over how Chris Hani should be commemorated as a national figure.

As a result, last year’s commemoration was held in the Eastern Cape, his birthplace, while the 33rd commemoration in 2026 is expected to take place in Thembisile Hani local municipality in Mpumalanga.

Mandlana said the process leading up to the ceremony had not been properly aligned with established practice.

“The SACP is gravely concerned about what appears [to be an] inability or unpreparedness of the municipality authorities to respect the wishes of the Hani family,” he said.

He reiterated the SACP’s commitment to maintaining a respectful relationship with the Hani family.

“We will always respect and preserve the legacy of our stalwarts and heroes of the liberation struggle, and that includes respecting their families,” he said.

He added that the SACP remained committed to resolving the matter in a way that ensures future commemorations are conducted with unity and respect.

“We remain firmly committed to safeguarding a principled and respectful relationship with the Hani family,” he said.

Commitment to improve coordination

Speaking at Hani’s memorial shortly after the postponement was announced, acting mayor Jongizizwe Dlabathi said the city would work with the Hani family and the SACP to improve coordination going forward.

“We will strengthen coordination regarding the concern that the SACP raised. Ekurhuleni has long decided to commemorate comrade Chris Hani, but in doing so, we want to do it with harmony, honour and dignity,” he said.

Dlabathi said the event was adjourned following discussions with the SACP.

“We have acceded that we will adjourn this commemoration in accepting the discussions we have had with the SACP. We must appreciate that comrade Chris belongs to the family and the SACP,” he said.

This comes amid tensions between the SACP and ANC. The communist party in 2024 resolved that it would be contesting elections independently, leaving its alliance partner behind.

But now after a year of talks between the two organisations, the ANC is preparing to make a final decision on its strained relationship with the SACP.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content