Inside the Correctional Services PPE scandal

Companies owned by friends and families who enjoyed close ties with senior correctional services officials have allegedly and irregularly benefited from a R53-million contract largesse even before the National Treasury could issue procurement instructions, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) said in its report.

The contracts related to the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic. The global pandemic engulfed all parts of the world between 2019 and 2021. It had some of the senior health officials and executives probed for alleged corrupt practices.

Wrongfully awarded

In its report, the SIU established that the contracts wrongfully awarded to friends and families were “unauthorised expenditure”. It found that they were “irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure”. The officials had failed to perform their functions and their respective duties as required. They had failed to ensure the process of contract awards was fair and equitable. The officials also failed to ensure that the contracts were transparent, competitive, and cost effective, said the SIU.

