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Inside the halted case against Joe Ferrari

By Sunday World
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In a complaint to the police, mining contractor Tengane Ntuli alleges that Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni runs a network of businessmen and forum figures who extracted more than R2-million from him as “protection fees” over several years, linked to a quarry supplying material for the Moloto Road project.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • In a complaint to the police, mining contractor Tengane Ntuli alleges that Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni runs a network of businessmen and forum figures who extracted more than R2-million from him as “protection fees” over several years, linked to a quarry supplying material for the Moloto Road project.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Setumo Stone.
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