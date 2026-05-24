Inside the halted case against Joe Ferrari

In a complaint to the police, mining contractor Tengane Ntuli alleges that Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni runs a network of businessmen and forum figures who extracted more than R2-million from him as “protection fees” over several years, linked to a quarry supplying material for the Moloto Road project.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper