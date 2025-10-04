Insolvent KZN department fails to pay schools’ nutrition service providers, again

The insolvent KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has once again allegedly failed to pay thousands of companies contracted to supply foodstuffs to schools across the province under the schools nutrition programme.

According to the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) Service Providers Association, the department, led by ANC’s MEC Sipho Hlomuka, last paid the service providers in June. And this was done after pressure was exerted on it to do so.

It is not clear what happened to the R2,4-billion grant, which comes from the Department of Basic Education, to fund the programme.

Lindani Matiwane, chairperson of the association, said the failure by the department to pay the service providers has left millions of poor learners vulnerable.

Matiwane further lashed at officials of the department, alleging that they engage in junkets wasting money while service providers are not paid.

Gross dereliction of duty

“It is an outrage that while our children go hungry, deprived of the meals that are vital for their concentration and well-being in school, Department of Education officials are busy indulging in flamboyant luncheons and galivanting. This blatant disregard for the plight of learners and the financial stability of service providers is not only inhumane. It is also a gross dereliction of duty.”

He expressed worry at the reported attendance of teacher unions at these extravagant events.

“The very organisations meant to advocate for the welfare of educators and learners appear to be complicit in these wasteful activities. They ignore the crisis unfolding in schools,” the chairperson added.

“Their participation sends a disturbing message of indifference. At a time when solidarity is needed most to ensure learners receive their rightful meals,” he added.

On Wednesday this week, the provincial treasury, led by MEC Francois Rodgers, announced that the department of education is under intervention to prevent it from placing orders while it does not have money to pay service providers.

School text books

It was for that reason the department was stopped from placing orders to buy schools text books for next year. However, the provincial treasury later sourced R800-million for it to buy the textbooks.

On Monday, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, met with Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, Hlomuka and Rodgers. She formed a task team to rescue the department by raising R3,4-billion to stay afloat.

Spokesperson for the department in the province, Muzi Mahlambi, had not commented at the time this report was compiled. His comment will be added as soon as it is received.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content