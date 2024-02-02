Insurance murders – move to centralise case in one jurisdiction

The North West Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is expected to make an application to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for the matter against insurance scam murder suspect, Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho, to be centralised.

The application is for all Setshwantsho’s charges to be heard in the North West division, where the accused is facing four related charges of murder, two charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Application for all cases to be heard in the North West court

This is according to the North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Setshwantsho made an appearance before the Kuruman district court in the Northern Cape on Thursday. She was charged with murder and fraud.

Sunday World understands that an additional charge of murdering her son for R6-million was added to her case during her court appearance.

Insured late son for R6-million

The Northern Cape NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: “She had insured her child for R6-million and made an insurance claim after the passing of her child under suspicious circumstances.”

The court postponed her case to March 12 for further investigation and for her to get an attorney.

Allegedly insured lives of 40 relatives

Setshwantsho’s alleged planned murder spree came to an end after relatives alerted the police. She had taken out life insurance policies on about 40 family members.

The South African Police (SAPS) reported that on November 16, 2023, an intelligence operation led to her arrest in Centurion. She was arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims.

She was traced to Centurion by an operation in collaboration and full cooperation with an insurance company.

Took out life insurance on deceased relative

A police report revealed that one of the murders, initially ruled a natural death, happened in Mmabatho in North West. In this case, a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023.

“Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative before her murder,” Mamothame said.

Setshwantsho will remain in police custody.

