Insurance policy ‘muderer’ Agnes Setshwantsho back in court

The trial of alleged insurance scammer Agnes Setswhantsho will continue on Tuesday at the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

Setshwantsho (49) is accused of killing relatives in a multimillion-rand insurance scam. She is charged with the murder of her niece, 30-year-old Bonolo Modiseemang, in August 2022.

After her arrest, the police began looking into several inexplicable deaths in the family, including the death of Setshwantsho’s son, Kutlo, which was followed by the death of her husband, Justice Setshwantsho.

Besides the three murder charges, Setshwantsho faces two counts of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

All these murders were said to have been committed so that Setshwantsho could benefit from an insurance payout.

Called to the stand on Monday, Tebogo Modiseemang, the husband to Bonolo, told the court what transpired the day her wife got sick and was transported to the doctor until she died.

Insured for R3-million

He told the court that she told him that she had eaten a sandwich given to her by Setshwantsho.

He also informed the court that what shocked him was that even though he did not have life cover for Bonolo, he was visited by an insurance consultant who made him listen to the recordings when Bonolo was taking the policy.

He said that the description of the person who took the insurance policy was not that of his wife. Bonolo was insured for R3-million.

The court also heard that her younger sister, Boikhutso Matolo, was also insured for R2-million. Matolo survived Setshwantsho’s alleged murder plot.

The court is expected to call seven witnesses, including the investigating officer, Seargent Keshi Mabunda.

