Insurance scam murder: Judgement reserved for Wednesday

The Molopo magistrate’s court in North West reserved the judgement on the bail application of insurance murder accused Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho for Wednesday.

Setshwantsho, 49, appeared before the court on Monday on charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the matter was postponed after the state and her attorney completed their arguments.

State to review new evidence

Mamothame explained: “This was after a testimony by the investigating officer and the correctional nurse from the facility where the accused is detained.”

The nurse’s testimony was to prove that the facility is conducive for a person who has a medical condition.

Speaking to the media, Mamothame said new information was presented in court.

He said a submission was made before the court on the new evidence. The state had not prepared for the new evidence.

Allegedly insured lives of 40 relatives

Setshwantsho’s alleged planned murder spree came to an end after relatives alerted the police. She had taken out life insurance policies on about 40 family members.

The South African Police (SAPS) reported that on November 16, 2023, an intelligence operation led to her arrest. She was arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims.

The suspect was arrested in Centurion during a takedown operation. She was traced to the place by an operation led by the SAPS. The operation was in collaboration and full co-operation with an insurance company.

Prime suspect in more deaths

Setshwantsho is also a prime suspect in the death of her son.

Police are also investigating the mysterious deaths of her husband and two daughters.

A police report revealed one of the murders, initially ruled a natural death, happened in Mmabatho in North West. In this case, a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023.

“Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative before her murder,” Mamothame said.

Setshwantsho will remain in police custody.

