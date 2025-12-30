Intake of 69 interns clouded by crisis of hundreds of jobless Eastern Cape doctors

The Eastern Cape Department of Health is preparing a fanfare to welcome 69 new medical interns to Frere Hospital this New Year’s Day, but a sceptical cloud hangs over the celebration.

The department touts the placements as a critical boost for patient care and capacity building. However, this optimistic narrative is starkly contradicted by the persistent crisis of hundreds of fully qualified doctors. They remain unemployed in the same province. It raises serious questions about long-term planning and the true state of healthcare workforce management.

Bittersweet moment

The festive welcome for newcomers feels bittersweet against the backdrop of ongoing protests and empty promises to those already qualified but with no place to serve.

The interns will be officially received on New Year’s Day during a visit by provincial health MEC Bukiwe Fanta.

This visit forms part of the department’s annual New Year programme. It both acknowledges health workers on duty during the festive season and celebrates new beginnings within the public health system.

“The placement of intern doctors at Frere Provincial Hospital plays a critical role in ensuring continuity of care. And skills transfer and capacity building within the public health sector,” said the department.

“It also reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to investing in the next generation of healthcare professionals while addressing service pressures at key referral hospitals.”

Acting MEC to welcome interns

The department’s acting spokesperson Mphumzi Zuzile confirmed the matter. He said Frere Hospital CEO Sicelo Msi will be present to welcome the Acting MEC and the new interns.

In January 2025, Sunday World reported that hundreds of Eastern Cape doctors picketed outside Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office in Bhisho demanding j

obs.

According to the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu), at the time there were about 450 medical doctors who had finished their community service but were still unemployed.

“This number is still increasing,” said Dr Cedric Sihlangu, Samatu chairperson.

“Each year, successive ministers of health have acknowledged the gravity of this situation. Also the need to develop concrete strategies that would curb this issue from persisting.

However, after so many years, we are yet to see a plan from the national department of health to address this issue.”

