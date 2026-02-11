Intimidation case opened against former Gupta-linked mine boss

Police have opened an intimidation case against former Gupta-linked mine general manager George Peter van der Merwe, with investigators now attempting to locate him as part of ongoing enquiries.

Sunday World has seen official police and court documents confirming that a criminal case of intimidation was registered in Sandton, Johannesburg, and is currently under investigation.

At this stage, no arrest has been made, and the matter remains under active police investigation, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Tuesday.

Police investigating complaints

Nevhuhulwi said the case was opened for further investigation, and authorities are still gathering evidence. Nevhuhulwi did not confirm the identity of any suspect. But she verified that the docket exists and is being probed by Gauteng police.

Sunday World has seen in multiple law enforcement records that Van der Merwe is the individual linked to the complaint.

Documents seen by Sunday World include an application for a warrant of arrest in terms of Section 43 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The application relates to an alleged contravention of the Intimidation Act of 1982. And the document reflects that a magistrate in Randburg authorised the warrant on February 3.

The development comes amid a widening web of legal disputes involving Van der Merwe, who previously served as general manager at the Gupta-linked Optimum Colliery in Mpumalanga.

The intimidation case follows a separate legal confrontation involving mining interests and former associates. In this case, lawyers have traded serious allegations — including claims of threats and harassment — in formal correspondence.

Unlawful, intimidatory conduct

In a letter dated January 29, attorneys representing Liberty Coal accused Van der Merwe of conduct they described as unlawful, intimidatory and aimed at interfering with their client’s operations. Those claims were made in the context of an ongoing commercial dispute tied to a mining services contract and related litigation.

The correspondence further alleged that Van der Merwe made threats against individuals connected to the opposing party and acted in a manner they considered coercive. The allegations have not been tested in court and remain disputed.

In response to earlier exchanges between the parties, Van der Merwe’s lawyers maintained that their client’s actions were lawful and related to legitimate disputes over business rescue processes and access to mining sites.

Not the first complaint against mine manager

The latest criminal case is understood to stem from allegations reported to police earlier this year. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the complainant’s identity. Nor have they disclosed the precise nature of the intimidation claims forming the basis of the docket.

Sunday World sent questions on Tuesday to Van der Merwe, his attorney Jan Andre van Aswegen and an associate. It sought comment on the existence of the case.

In the query, this publication noted that police had confirmed the opening of an intimidation case. Van der Merwe was asked to respond to the allegations.

No response had been received from Van der Merwe at the time of publishing. An intermediary previously indicated she would attempt to facilitate contact. However, no formal comment was provided.

Van Aswegen also did not respond to requests for comment by the deadline.

The allegations contained in police dockets or legal correspondence must be tested through due process in court.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Comments from Van der Merwe or his lawyers will be added to the story when received.

