Investigation into deaths of two Eastern Cape learners

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade has ordered an investigation into the deaths of two learners from the Gxulu administrative area after they died days apart this week.

The province’s Department of Education confirmed that it is probing the deaths of Imibongo Ntamehlo, a Grade 3 learner at Gxulu Primary School, and Aya Velelo, a Grade 12 learner at St Patrick’s High School in Mthatha.

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the rural community, prompting the provincial education department to deploy psychosocial support teams to both schools.

School bullying linked to death of grade 3 pupil

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said bullying may have caused one of the deaths.

“The two learners passed away this week. One learner allegedly died by suicide due to bullying by fellow learners at school,” Mtima said. “Her lifeless body was discovered early Sunday morning,” Mtima said.

Authorities later received news of the death of the Grade 12 learner.

“The other one passed away Thursday morning, where he was renting, as the school got the sad news from the boy’s landlord,” Mtima said.

“Upon learning about this, the department activated psychosocial support for both schools,” he said. “The psychosocial teams will provide all the affected learners, teachers and families with debriefing and trauma counselling.”

Department to intensify school social programmes

MEC Gade said the provincial education sector stands with the affected families at this difficult time.

“As the sector we send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and school communities,” Gade said.

He added that the department will intensify school programmes aimed at addressing social challenges affecting learners.

“We will also deploy our school enrichment team to engage both schools in programmes like anti-bullying, Teenage Against Drug Abuse (TADA) and peer support trainings,” Gade said.

>“This will prepare the learners to support one another to report and ultimately address these social ills.”

The department said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the two deaths are continuing. Funeral arrangements will be announced once available.

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