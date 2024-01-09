Investigation under way after mob kills man caught stealing TV

An angry mob has killed a man accused of stealing a flat-screen TV from a house in Makurung village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

This after the man in his 40s and his accomplices allegedly broke into the house of a 48-year-old man.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning while the home owner was fast asleep.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, police spokesperson in Limpopo, said the owner of the house was awaken up by movement in the house.

When he got out of bed, the home owner noticed three people leaving his residence with a plasma display television and shouted for help.

Manhunt for culprits

“It is reported that two males and one female forcefully entered the house of a 48-year-old male with the intention to steal,” said Ledwaba.

“The owner of the house was awakened by the footsteps that he heard inside the house and went to investigate.”

Members of the community mobilised and embarked on a manhunt for the culprits.

“One male and female managed to flee the scene on foot but their accomplice was caught and severely assaulted by the mob.

“Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene afterwards.”

Ledwaba said police rushed to the scene after they were informed about the incident.

They found a lifeless body of the victim believed to be aged between 40 and 47 laying on the street with severe wounds.

Murder case opened

Police have opened a case of murder and a manhunt for unknown suspects has been launched.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, has condemned the brutal killing of the man, urging community members not to take law into their own hands.

“We reiterate our call to community members to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands. Rather report any suspicious criminal elements to police,” said Hadebe.

