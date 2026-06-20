Investing in youth development is investing in Gauteng’s future

As South Africa observes Youth Month, we are reminded that young people remain at the centre of our country’s development and future prosperity. The challenges facing many young people today, including unemployment, poverty, substance abuse, crime, homelessness and limited access to economic opportunities, require a coordinated and sustained response from government, communities and the private sector.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development continues to play a significant role in empowering young people through programmes that seek to restore hope, build resilience and create pathways towards self-reliance and economic participation.

Skills, confidence and support for youth

Youth development is not merely about creating opportunities for employment, it is about equipping young people with the skills, confidence and support they need to become active participants in society. Through various programmes and interventions, the department works to ensure that young people are empowered to overcome social and economic challenges while contributing positively to their communities.

One of the department’s key interventions is the implementation of youth development programmes through community-based centres and service offices across the province. These programmes focus on skills development, entrepreneurship support, life skills training and linking young people to available opportunities within government and the private sector.

The department also works closely with Non-Profit Organisations and community partners to provide training in areas such as business management, digital literacy, artisan skills, hospitality, agriculture and other income-generating initiatives. These programmes are designed to enhance employability and encourage self-employment among young people.

Impact of substance abuse on youth

Recognising the devastating impact of substance abuse on youth, the department continues to invest in prevention, treatment and aftercare services. Through awareness campaigns, community dialogues, school-based interventions and treatment programmes, young people are provided with information, counselling and rehabilitation services that assist them in making informed life choices. For those who have completed treatment programmes, reintegration and aftercare services help them rebuild their lives and reconnect with their families and communities.

The department’s Independent Living Programme for young people leaving Child and Youth Care Centres remains another important intervention. The programme prepares youth transitioning into adulthood by equipping them with practical life skills, career guidance, educational support and entrepreneurship opportunities. This ensures that young people who have grown up in alternative care settings are not left behind but are supported to become independent and productive citizens.

Youth homelessness and vulnerability

Another critical area of focus is addressing youth homelessness and vulnerability. Through shelters and community-based support programmes, the department provides temporary accommodation, psychosocial support, family reunification services and skills development opportunities for young people in difficult circumstances. These interventions offer a second chance to many youth who find themselves disconnected from family support structures and economic opportunities.

The War on Poverty Programme also continues to benefit young people across Gauteng by linking vulnerable youth to sustainable livelihood opportunities, skills development initiatives and social support services. Through community dialogues and stakeholder partnerships, the programme seeks to address the root causes of poverty while empowering young people to become agents of change within their communities.

Everyone must play their part

Importantly, youth empowerment cannot be achieved by government alone. Communities, businesses, educational institutions and civil society organisations all have a role to play in creating an enabling environment where young people can thrive. Mentorship, skills transfer, internships, workplace exposure and entrepreneurship support are essential in ensuring that young people are prepared for the demands of the modern economy.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development is committed to building a society where every young person has an opportunity to realise their full potential. While significant challenges remain, the resilience, creativity and determination demonstrated by young people across the province continue to inspire hope.

As we commemorate Youth Month, let us reiterate our collective responsibility to invest in youth development. By empowering young people today, we are laying the foundation for stronger families, safer communities and a more prosperous Gauteng tomorrow.

The future of our province depends on the opportunities we create for young people today. Their success will ultimately become Gauteng’s success.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is the MEC for Social Development in Gauteng

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