IPHC leader claims bodies were buried in Silo sewerage system

By Ngwako Malatji
IPHC
Michael Sandlana

International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Michael Sandlana has rejected pleas to move his branch back to the church’s original headquarters after receiving a tip-off that there were bodies buried in the church precinct.Sandlana was asked if he could return to Silo, west of Joburg, by his council who left with him to start his own branch, Jerusalem, after a much-publicised tiff with his half -brothers Tshepiso and Leonard Modise.

