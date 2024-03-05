Ipid arrests police officer for hit-and-run accident in Cape Town

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a police officer for allegedly driving over a 16-year-old boy.

A police sergeant was detained on Tuesday, according to IPID, for her alleged role in a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 16-year-old victim.

“The victim and his nephew were walking on the side of the road when a vehicle, allegedly driving at a high speed, bumped him,” said the Ipid.

“The police were called to the scene, and they found registration plates that belong to Camps Bay SAPS, and the vehicle had been booked out by the arrested officer.

“She was called to the scene, but she came with her private vehicle, leaving the state vehicle at home. The police went to her house and found the state vehicle she was allegedly driving in her garage.”

The officer faces three charges

The police watchdog said the officer was arrested for culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving under the influence.

She is scheduled to appear at the Kuilsriver magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Last week, a police sergeant and constable were found guilty of sexual assault, rape, and failure to report rape.

The police sergeant, who was a stepfather to a 16-year-old complainant, allegedly sexually assaulted her between 2018 and 2021.

The complaint reported the incidents to her mother, who is a police constable, but she failed to report them to the authorities.

The case was postponed to April 4 for sentencing.

VIP protection members case

Meanwhile, the trial of the eight VIP protection members who are attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail will commence on May 6.

The accused officers are Shadrack Kojoana, Johannes Mampuru, Pomso Mofokeng, Madumetja Ramokhonami, Molefo Boshielo, Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Rambau, and Fhatuwani Tshidada.

In July 2023, the suspects were recorded while allegedly assaulting two people on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The group later handed themselves in at the Sandton police station, where they were charged and released on bail. As soon as they were charged, they were suspended.

In October, an identity parade was conducted, and a witness identified them. Quickly thereafter, their suspension was lifted. They went back to work as office-bound cops.

The group is facing charges of malicious damage to property, discharging of a firearm, reckless and negligent driving, and attempting to defeat the administration of justice.

They are currently out on R10,000 bail each.

