IPID investigates death of Tanzanian suspected of selling drugs

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing the death of a suspected drug dealer who was allegedly killed by the police in central Johannesburg on Monday.

An officer from the IPID, only identified as Mr Ndlovu, attended to the crime scene and assured that investigations are under way.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “IPID reconstructed the crime scene yesterday in order for our preliminary investigation to take place. We do not share details of the investigation until it is concluded, we will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is completed.”

Violence erupted in Johannesburg’s busy Commissioner Street after a 28-year-old man, identified as Omari Hamisi, collapsed and died during a police raid.

The police said they received a tip-off that someone in the area was dealing in drugs, and a search and seizure operation was conducted.

According to police, Hamisi took them to room 222 on the second floor of Panorama flats. He started getting weak, collapsed and was declared dead on the scene. His death was followed by a protest mainly by Tanzanian nationals who accused the cops of killing Hamisi.

It has been reported that an undisclosed amount of money was confiscated from Hamisi’s apartment along with dagga and a white substance believed to be drugs.

At least 13 people were arrested during the protest, which saw several police vehicles damaged. The cause of Hamisi’s death is yet to be determined.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office has called for calm and said it is monitoring the situation in Johannesburg CBD.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author