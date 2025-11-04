Ipid investigates Mpumalanga cops accused of killing unarmed man

An investigation has been opened by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) into the fatal shooting of Mxolisi Welcome Mphila, a 28-year-old public transport operator, in Hlalanikahle Phase 4, close to Vosman, Mpumalanga.

The killing has sparked public indignation following the release of a video on social media.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that investigators attended the scene and have begun probing the circumstances surrounding Mphila’s death, which occurred on Saturday.

“Yes, Ipid is aware of the case and has already begun investigations into the incident,” said Shuping, adding that the directorate’s provincial office is handling the matter.

“The scene was reported after the alleged incident on 01/11/2025, and Ipid investigators attended after receiving the report and processed the crime scene together with other stakeholders.”

Exchange of fire

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Jabu Ndubane, Vosman police were pursuing suspects linked to a string of carjackings when officers approached a group fitting the description.

“Upon noticing the police, the suspects, who were armed with pistols, ran in different directions while firing shots at the police. The police retaliated, and one suspect was fatally wounded,” said Ndubane.

She said a firearm with its serial number filed off was recovered from the deceased, while a community police forum member assisting police was wounded.

Four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property and attempted murder, while another fled the scene amid clashes with residents who pelted stones at police vehicles.

However, social media posts tell a different story.

In a widely shared video, Facebook user Hope Okuhle—visibly emotional—questioned the police account and demanded justice.

Police blamed for the murder

“I’m hurt by this Mxolisi matter; it is painful. Lies are trending about his death, but we are doing nothing. We were just chilling, and now guns are being mentioned.

“What guns? Why was this person shot?” she said in the video, calling for a peaceful protest at the Vosman police station.

Some community members alleged that Mphila was unarmed and had raised his hands when officers fired. Others accused police of leaving him unattended as he bled to death.

Shuping urged restraint as investigations continue.

“We cannot get involved in speculations. We have to conduct an independent investigation, and it is only after the investigation that we will know what happened,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content